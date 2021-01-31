By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to finally replace the service chiefs.

In a statement signed by its co-national spokesman, Mark Adebayo, coalition stated, “We note that though the decision was late in coming, it is still a welcome development being what all right-thinking Nigerians had been clamouring for.”

It urged the new service chiefs to settle down quickly and work hard not to disappoint Nigerians who have been calling for the injection of fresh blood into the system.

With the new service chiefs in place, the coalition said, opposition political parties have found it very important to call on President Buhari to remove the national security adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) whose office and responsibilities are critical to the achievement of comprehensive security all over the country but hasn’t used his office in any productive way since his appointment.

According to them, the reason for this call is not far-fetched, adding; “We believe Major-Gen Monguno was part of the gross failure associated with the tenure of the former security chiefs and his continued presence in office will make the success Buhari intended to achieve with the changes very difficult, if not completely impossible.

“It is important that the NSA be replaced so that the process of injecting fresh blood can be completed. The new security chiefs need a clean slate to succeed as to avoid being tied to the springs of the past fatal failures.

This call is both patriotic and totally apolitical because as a responsible opposition, we cannot afford to play politics with the collective security of all Nigerians.

“It would be in the highest interest of Nigeria for the president to heed this call and act on it immediately.”