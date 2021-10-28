The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the removal of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayuba Abok, allegedly by only eight members of the 24-member House of Assembly as illegal.

Spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said Nigerians should ask how did the administration come up with the plan to deploy trigger-happy Police and DSS personnel to the House of Assembly as early as 6am to provide cover for only eight members of the House of Assembly to purportly remove the Speaker.

He said it was clear that only eight members of the Assembly did not form a quorum and the House Rules which guide activities of the state legislature did not permit such an undemocratic situation where security forces will restrain members from accessing the chambers while providing cover for only eight members.

According to him, the regime has now tried again and perhaps believes it has perfected the system it tried severally at the National Assembly to force leadership change.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari deployed security forces which he alone has the power to deploy to desecrate democracy in Plateau.

“The impunity of the APC and Governor Lalong must be curtailed now by the people of Plateau State. The governor knows and is no longer in doubt that he has become so unpopular that he cannot mobilize all members of the House from his party.

“APC has 15 members of the House, but the governor could only mobilise 8. How unpopular could a party in power be? Nigerians must know at this point that the sin which Hon. Ayuba Abok is alleged to have committed against the APC and the governor is that he gave Governor Simon Lalong an ultimatum to protect his citizens.

“This is like reminding the governor that he had failed in his primary duty.”

CUPP, therefore called on the nine PDP members of the House of Assembly and the seven courageous members of the APC to insist that Hon Ayuba Abok remains the Speaker.

“They should resist these myopic wannabe tyrants who cannot respect the tenets of constitutional democracy and principles of separation of powers.

“This is yet another wake-up call for all Nigerians to remain vigilant and watch this tyrannical regime closely and be ready to reclaim our country from them. We must not allow them to foist insecurity and killings on the country and use that as an avenue to elongate their regrettable and disastrous stay in power,” he added.