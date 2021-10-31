The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it received with shock, the Friday night invasion of the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, by armed security agents.

As opposition political parties, they strongly condemned what they called ungodly and illegal invasion in its entirety.

Despite its denial, the spokesman of the opposition parties, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said they see the handwriting of the Federal Government clearly on this provocative action of the security agents which was an affront on another arm of government, the judiciary.

According to him, based on past experiences, that the invasion was conceived and orchestrated by the Federal Government to plant incriminating materials in the house of the respected apex court’s justice to have a reason to arrest and keep her behind bar.

With the development, the CUPP said theexecutive arm of government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has again taken its executive recklessness to a new and disturbing height.

“All lovers of democracy and friends of Nigeria must be concerned about this development which was meant to put fear in the mind of justices, therefore pocketing the judiciary so that the Federal Government can continue with its lawless, provocative and arbitrary actions without the checks and balances that are supposed to be provided by the other arms of government,” he said .

ADVERTISEMENT

The CUPP therefore called on the Federal Government to restrain from further plunging the country into a state of lawlessness by its action.

“Opposition political parties also call on stakeholders in the nation’s temple of justice not to bow to any form of intimidation from the Federal Government, security agencies or any other persons or bodies for that matter.

“They should continue to carry out their roles as the last hope of the common man without fear or favour,” he added.