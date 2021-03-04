By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The national leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has dissolved all state chapters of the coalition with immediate effect.

The CUPP in a letter addressed to all the 36 states chapters and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and signed by the national secretary, CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh and obtained by LEADERSHIP in Abuja, directed that “all activities of the Coalition in the 36 States

and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are hereby suspended till further notice.”

The letter said the stakeholders in the democratic process including state governments, civil society organisations and the nation’s development partners should also take note.

“CUPP is being repositioned at the state level in our collective efforts in building a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic nation.

All matters relating to the Coalition should be directed to the national leadership in Abuja,” the letter added.