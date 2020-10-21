By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The car of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and 50 others were burnt by hoodlums on Tuesday night in Abuja .

Hoodlums on Tuesday night invaded another mechanic workshop at the Apo mechanic workshop in Abuja and burnt about 50 cars .

The owner of the mechanic workshop,Uche Ndukwe disclosed that over 200 million naira worth of cars were burnt by the hoodlums Including the bulletproof Mercedes Benz of the CUPP spokesman.

The Opposition Spokesperson ikenga who visited the scene of the attack wept at the carnage and blamed the federal government of being behind the ethnic and religious incitements that led to the Apo carnage by hired thugs.

He wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari has not addressed Nigerians on the escalating violence in Abuja and other states .

Ugochinyere described the attack as wicked , evil and heartless.

He said “this is wicked, evil and heartless , how did we get to this point , first of all when my mechanic called me that there was another incident last night, I said I thought this thing ended Monday and when we wanted to come yesterday, they said Army said people should go away, they left in the evening as if they knew the boys will come . Before then after the first attack ,they were messages circulating on Whatsapp that some people are planning on attacking Apo mechanic area .

“Government didn’t do anything, I cannot be a coward , not because it affected me yesterday night , but this are militia working for the government, we saw them in pictures and videos being ferried in government cars , the police didn’t do anything yesterday.

“This was an EndSars protest in Abuja and Lagos , why did the government introduce ethnic and religious angle to this .my media adviser is also affected .

This is an armored vehicle , they waited to heat it up till the glass melted . What did the police do there , these are innocent people doing their business here , they started it deliberately and started from the tyre side ,Police allowed them to do this , if they have a protest and government have their supporters, the government should have rented their own crowd to have their own protest not to be chasing people who have their own protest .

“This thing started in the night and police didn’t stop them , since this thing started , the president has not spoken to us . These are people paying tax to AMAC. All these people ask is the basic responsibility of governance which is protection of lives and property .

“And the painful thing is that this man has succeeded in widening the gap of division in this country .This country is divided between ethnic and religious lines .To me this attack is ethnic and religious cleaning , this has nothing to do with protest .

“What even brought this clash, hoodlums attacking the store owners who resisted the attacks, the bandits after being resisted from carrying out carnage now came in the night from the bush and razed down all these things .

“I am not an ethnic champion but I feel this was done because these people are Igbo and now it affected me and I am not speaking out because it affected me ,I always speak out on these issues and up till this moment , the president has not addressed the country , all these people ask is for the government to protect their properties and hoodlums now razed it , they were bringing them from Kano, Jos . Uptill now he has not apologized to Nigerians , he has not condemned the activities of the thugs .We will never give up ,” he added .

On his part, the owner of the worship Uche Ndukwe said “They came last night and begin to destroy properties, later we tried to remove some of the cars and they came to burn the cars . I lost more than 200 million here, bullet proof cars. I am begging government to see how they can help me .