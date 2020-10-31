Incest has been a long standing societal problem with several records of an upsurge during the lockdown just as it gradually steals away the childhood of underage children around Africa, writes CECILIA OGEZI

Despite the existence of incest right from time immemorial, spike especially during the lockdown necessitated by the COVID 19 pandemic has brought discussion back to the fore.

Incest has been a long age societal problem around the world, it is the most widespread of all cultural taboos, both in present and in past societies. Most modern societies have laws regarding incest or social restrictions on closely consanguineous marriages.

Childhood sibling–sibling incest is considered to be widespread but rarely reported. Incest among relatives and young relatives are also very common but rarely reported due to stigma and the apparent low moral values it portrays of families involved.

During the lockdown a Facebook user, Abuchi Onwumelu, took to the platform to narrate how a teenage boy allegedly impregnated his two younger sisters during lockdown.

The devastated mother on social media posted a tragic tale to seek advice about what steps to take to deal with her dilemma.

According to her, her 17-year-old son simultaneously impregnated her daughters, aged 15 and 13. The woman clarified that she worked during the lockdown, and her kids are trapped at home because of the ban on school activities.

At this time the only person who has access to their home is the cleaner girl who comes to the house to wash and clean. The woman narrating how it happened revealed that she learned that the 15-year-old daughter had pregnancy symptoms.

She confronted her after testing and confirming that she was pregnant and admitted that she was sleeping with her elder brother, who was only 17 years old. That was when she also revealed her 13-year-old sister had also been sleeping with their brother.

Shocked and saddened, she learned that the youngest daughter was also pregnant and he was responsible as well. She approached the eldest son as politely and kindly as she could, and stated that he had slept with his sisters. In other words, he was responsible for their pregnancies.

Today, the woman appears to be a committed Christian and her religion forbids abortion. So, she doesn’t know what to do and asks for help.

Recently, a 64-year-old man, Bassey Archibong, of No. 10 Kunle Dipo Street, Majidun, Owutu, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was arraigned for having carnal knowledge of his four daughters aged between 12 and 20.

It was learnt that Archibong had been having incestuous sexual relationship with the girls since 2016.

Archibong was arraigned on three counts of continuous sexual relationship with his daughters, failure to get their consent and involvement in an amoral relationship with the victims before the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court 1, Lagos.

The prosecutor, John Iberedem, said Archibong used food as bait to get the girls to consent to his amorous desire.

Iberedem stated that the offences were punishable under Section 265 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2019.

He said, “The defendant beat the children and starved them whenever they confronted him on why he was sleeping with them.

“He would tell them that intercourse between fathers and daughters were normal and approved by God. He told the children that God did not punish Lot, who had sexual intercourse with his children, meaning that He approves of the act.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez, remanded the accused person in a correctional facility pending advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Today the internet is awash with news and reports of incestuous stories daily, creating awareness and showing blatantly how the society has failed its young ones as the challenge ravages on unabated.

Research indicates that 46% of children who are raped are victims of family member’s incestuous sex. The majority of rape victims of about 61 percent are raped before the age of 18; furthermore, 29% of all rapes occurred when the victim was less than 11 years old. 11% of rape victims are raped by their fathers or stepfathers, and another 16% are raped by other relatives.

Adults who as children were incestuously victimized by adults often suffer from low self-esteem, difficulties in interpersonal relationships, and sexual dysfunction, and are at an extremely high risk of many mental disorders, including depression, anxiety disorders, phobic avoidance reactions, somatoform disorder, substance abuse, borderline personality disorder, and complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

A common justification for prohibiting incest is avoiding inbreeding which is a collection of genetic disorders suffered by the children of parents with a close genetic relationship. Such children are at greater risk for congenital disorders, death, and developmental and physical disability, and that risk is proportional to their parents’ coefficient of relationship —a measure of how closely the parents are related genetically.

According to a psychologist, Mrs Patience Sunday, causes of incest include discord in a family relationship which might generate a shift in individual responsibilities and expectations genetic traits and also generational vulnerability of lack of self-control that leads to sexual urges since in extreme poor family dynamics.

She noted that lack of moral values and indoctrination researches have not yet exactly shown any relationship between incest and physiological alteration in the structures and functions of some key brain areas however, it is more sociological than psychological because it has become a social menace plaguing people.

Sunday maintained that the COVID-19 lockdown did not cause rise in any social issue; but that it has always been there while carrying out daily activities society is too busy to notice or talk about them.

She added that social issues have always been there but victims or the perpetrators are scared to speak up or report their experiences due to the stigma that is associated with such acts but with the advent of social media, it’s been brought to the fore where it now glares public appearance the increase during the lockdown period may have been as a result of individuals not being actively or constructively engaged all through the pandemic so, the tendency to be fully engaged in it is high compared to pre-COVID-19.

Speaking on preventive measures the psychologist said there is a need for moral social legal awareness and implication of the act, education and sensitisation against the act necessary as behavioural and emotional intelligence is required to identify these signals and possibly avoid it adding also that there should be advocacy for right family dynamics where such acts should be seen and treated as taboo not encouraged; cognitive restructuring to eliminate, redirect or possibly replace such patterns of thoughts with more adaptive activities is one of the ways to prevent such activity.

Child sexual abuse has been shown to be one of the most extreme forms of childhood abuse; it often results in serious and long-term psychological trauma, especially in the case of parental incest. Its prevalence is difficult to generalize, but research has estimated 10–15% of the general population as having at least one such sexual contact, with less than 2% involving intercourse or attempted intercourse. Among women, research has yielded estimates as high as 20%.

Father – daughter incest was for many years the most commonly reported and studied form of incest. More recently, studies have suggested that sibling incest, particularly older brothers.

A lawyer, Agbenu Onazi, working with the Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigerian Society (CWEENS), a non-governmental organisation, partnering with Action Aid Nigeria on the Women Voices Leadership project aimed at tackling the barriers to gender equality and supporting the empowerment of women and girls through provision of technical and financial resources to local feminist/women’s rights organisations (LWROs) has disclosed that their network with about 20 CSOs, NGOs, and government agencies has given meaning to an institutional approach in tackling violence against women and girls.

Onazi noted that media awareness programmes, community sensitization, network and publicity has had a great impact on the strong silence culture that has been in existence on issues of Violence affecting women and girls (VAWG) in efforts to reintegrate and reconcile them back to their families and communities at large in the best possible way.

She revealed that Nigeria has a lot of legislation against Incest and other forms violence against persons.

The Violence against persons Act 2015 in Section 25 prescribes a sentence of a minimum term of 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine. Section 3(1)(b)of Matrimonial causes Act 2004 and Section 4 of the act prohibits incest. Section 282(1)(e) the penal code for Northern Nigeria does not expressly discuss incest but criminalizes rape while Section 218 and 221of the Criminal code (for the southern part of Nigeria) makes it an offence to have carnal knowledge of a girl under 13 and under 16 respectively. Section 277 of the Child Right Act describes a child as one who has not attained 18 years of age and Section 31(1) makes it an offence to have sexual intercourse with a child. The Government is encouraged to pass the Sexual Offences Acts (Amendment) Bill 2019. Section 19 of that bill prescribes incest as an offence.

On domestication of the law against incest, she noted that 14 out of the 36 states in the Federation have adopted the VAPP ACT including Plateau State where CWEENS headquarters is situated and FCT. However, 22 states are yet to adopt while one state is pending. Eleven states out of the 36 are yet to adopt the Child Rights Acts, while 24 states have adopted the Act.

An Islamic teacher in Abuja, Ahmad Saidu, explained that in most cases, Islam prohibits incest. He added that the Holy Quran specifically addresses the prohibition of incest and delineates the specific sexual relationships. According to him incestuous relationships as defined in the Holy Quran; are regarded as the most sensitive aspects in the regulation of family structure and they are important in the people’s righteous life.

Head pastor, Celestial Church of Christ in Dakwo, Abuja, Prophet John Moses, explained that incest is more physical than it is spiritual. Explaining further he said scripture has shown a lot will happen in the end time which are beginning to happen before our eyes, noting that for some it are for ritual purposes, while others are a mental problem.

“Even scripturally it’s wrong for a parent to sleep with his or her own biological daughter or son, books of Exodus 20, and Leviticus 18, 20 and even Genesis 34/49 speak of marriage and why we should not marry our blood relatives.

“Civilization too is a problem before now kids stayed with their parents but often time now they are sent to boarding schools where they are exposed to so much, lesbianism and others. After this too is the case of beastiality, these things can be …as not having the fear of God.

“Taking advantage of naivety of young girls that is why the female child has to be protected, they have to be raised to be able to express themselves and talk easily about what happens between them and a man. “Somethings that happen are caused by poverty like the case of a young girl living with her uncle who might be threatening her not to talk or risk dropping out of school if she refused to give in to her uncle’s sexual demands. Women fall victim to this for fear of losing shelter, going hungry.

The assistant pastor of the church, Evangelist, Martins Oluwanisola, in his opinion describe incest as a psychological problem as a normal person would not have sexual relationship with his or her biological child.

He noted that poverty and orientation are part of the problems as many people do not have time to train their children these days

“The solution is to go back to God. Fathers should live up to their roles as heads of the family and lead them to God which in the long run will benefits the society. Pornography, movies with sexual content, the social media encourages all these are the exposure to these, with children growing up in such environment can lead to incest,” he said.