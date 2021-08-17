Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in five local governments of Plateau State.

A statement by Mrs Caroline Okpe, INEC Administrative Secretary, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), yesterday in Jos said the suspension was due to the curfew imposed by the state government.

“The suspension will affect the registration centres in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos East, Jos North and Riyom local councils until further notice.

“INEC wishes to assure fresh voters, who had problems with their PVCs, that they would be promptly attended to as soon as the situation improves,’’ Okpe said.

There had been security breaches in some parts of Jos Metropolis, leading to the killing of innocent travellers on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government. The victims were said to be returning from the annual Islamic New Year Zikr in Bauchi State when they were attacked by persons the police described as “hoodlums”.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as governors all over the country, have condemned the killings and called on security agents to find the perpetrators.

Okpe said INEC had to suspend the exercise because it could not carry out such duty due to the unfortunate security breach, which compelled Plateau Government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North.

The state government also imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Bassa and Jos South local governments due to the attacks.

She said INEC would ensure that all eligible citizens in the state were registered when the situation improved.