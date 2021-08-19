Plateau State government has warned members of the public to note that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas remains in place.

A statement issued by the state commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjang said for the avoidance of doubt, the curfew in Jos North is for 24 hours while that of Bassa and Jos South LGAs is from 6pm to 6am.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard any rumour of review of the current curfew. If and when the government reaches any decision on the curfew, such decision will be promptly conveyed to the citizens,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed appreciation to the citizens of the affected areas for their cooperation and understanding, and further assured that government is working with all stakeholders to ensure that things return to normal as soon as possible.