A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, has expressed concern over the spate of distrust in the country, saying the current leadership has created mistrust among Nigerians.

Na’Abba who spoke at the Sule Maitama annual lecture, with the theme, “Constitution, Constitutionalism and the future of Nigeria” organised by the Student wing of Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), at the Nasarawa State University, yesterday, stressed the need for the federal government to secure the nation’s forest amidst increase in kidnapping and banditry attacks.

“More has to be done by the federal government to secure our forests,” he said.

On review of the nation’s Constitution, he said Nigeria needed a new Constitution as against the amendment of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to accommodate emerging issues of good governance for the greater interest of all Nigerians.

Na’Abba also stressed the need for the federal government to do more in terms of developing and expanding the nation’s economy.

He noted that Nigeria as a country never had a perfect constitution, stressing the need for Nigerians to conduct themselves nationally in an orderly manner.

Na’Abba also said Nigeria politics must “be deregulated because the nation cannot expand its economy without deregulating politics and this deregulation comes in the form of the control that political parties have been subjected to under the governor in the states.