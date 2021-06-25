In modern marketplaces, customers have limitless options. In this jet age, clever advertising and low prices are no longer sufficient to keep you at the top in business. It takes a personalized, customer-centric approach to build brand loyalty because marketing no longer controls brands. Instead, customer experience does.

With customer service now becoming a new competitive frontier for businesses, companies need to look out for ways of maintaining relevance and a competitive edge. They should realize that the positive impact of excellent customer service can never be overemphasized.

Gien current trends, the average customer experience is no longer enough. Customers’ expectations keep rising, hence a need to focus on customer-centric innovations. Customer service has become a competitive race and a differentiator for brands.

Of course, we all know that there is more to customer service than just providing customer support. Companies need to look at all the customer interactions with their brand because they (customers) sincerely value meaningful relations. It is also safe to say that about 96 percent of individuals consider customer service to be an essential factor in their choice of brands.

Having a robust customer feedback process is crucial for businesses. Ensuring recurring complaints or feedback is communicated to the product team to improve customer experience and meet customer expectations is critical.

Due to restrictions on physical contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have had to develop innovative ways of taking care of their customers and nurturing their loyalty. Despite the challenges, however, customers still expect a high quality of service. They have become used to quick and high-quality customer service over digital channels.

To further boost customer satisfaction and retention, especially considering the after-effects of Covid-19, businesses need to incorporate self-service into their existing customer care strategies creatively. They can explore an automated chat function or chatbot to help customers resolve issues speedily rather than having them sit on the phone waiting for a helpline staff.

Agile companies have continued to leverage customer service by making customer experience their best product offering by providing diversified propositions. Moreso, a competitive advantage is increasingly based on knowing one‘s customers, creating tailored experiences, and building transparent and honest relationships.

Excellent customer service leads to customer loyalty and the likelihood to recommend the brand‘s product or service. Customer service can make or break a company‘s reputation. Research has shown that about 52 percent of customers are less likely to engage with a company because of subpar customer service.

One bad customer experience could become their lasting impression of the brand. A significant component of customer service is customer engagement. Companies should constantly ask themselves how customers engage with their brand across various channels because customer service can tremendously boost its bottom line.

In light of the prevailing circumstances, companies should actively strive to maintain customer loyalty. They can consider strategies around IT solutions such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence. It might also be necessary to re-evaluate business models.

For businesses to remain relevant in these times, they must maintain a close relationship with customers and solve their problems creatively. Customers want to feel valued and treated with dignity. With customer service being a distinctive quality for brand selection, companies should do all they can to satisfy their customers.

–Udovicic writes from Everest Court, Banana Island , Ikoyi,Lagos.