Customers and winners in the just-concluded Season 7 of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) bumper reward scheme, tagged ‘FCMB Millionaire Promo,’ have lauded the financial institution for the initiative.

While commending the bank for constantly rising to the occasion to meet their personal and business needs through various empowerment activities, they pleaded on the firm not to rest on its oar.

Showering encomiums on the bank, a trader based in Abia State, Chukwudi Akwaeze, said: “winning N1 million in the FCMB Millionaire promo is still like a dream. Now I have enough money to grow my business without having to dip into my savings. I am very grateful to FCMB for capping this year with such an amazing gift.”

Another entrepreneur, Mrs. Victoria Ogunleye, expressed gratitude to the bank for changing her story and status. The baker and beads maker resident in Rivers State became a millionaire last month during the grand finale draw of the FCMB Millionaire promo held October 28.

On his part, Master Dumtochukwu Asapuo, who is seeking admission to Lagos State University (LASU), said: “I started banking with FCMB in September. When I received news of the promo and draws, I ignored it until I got a call on October 28 that I had just won N1 million. I was completely blown away.

to pay for my tuition, secure accommodation and focus on my studies when my admission is successful.”

Commenting on the promo, the bank’s divisional head for Personal Banking, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: “we are happy to produce another set of millionaires and prize winners. Every year, since 2012, the FCMB Millionaire Promo has touched lives, built, and sustained the commitment to hard work and savings culture for a large number of micro and small business owners.”

FCMB has fulfilled the promise to reward customers who participated and qualified for the Millionaire Promo through six national draws. Ten millionaires emerged from the draws, while 2,300 lucky customers won cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N100,000 at the end of this year’s promo, which ran from April to October 2021.