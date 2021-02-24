By Our Correspondent

The 21st century has been home to a boom in terms of technology. Advancements humanity has made in just the past decade show how much potential the internet has, and e-commerce has been one of the best ways to harness it. Products and services are now available to almost everyone on the globe with the touch of a button, and dropshipping has made it even simpler. Newly founded Dropship is a company already making headlines as they introduce a host of services that help customers and merchants both.

The Dropship program is set to be a detail-oriented, A-Z categorized, and user-friendly experience for all. Leading personalities in the industry are calling it a “truly one-of-a-kind experience.” Keeping in mind the precise intricacies of each consumer, Dropship is going to create a customized approach wherein the users can choose a category, pick the plan that suits them, and get product drops in their portfolio on a weekly basis.

Founded by brothers Nawras and Josef Ganim, Dropship will have 7 categories of household, electronics, baby, fashion, pets, beauty, and a random category which will host a mix of all categories. Founder Nawras Ganim adds, “The research team has been working on scouting the web to handpick the products with the most potential, thereby reducing the consumers’ hard work.” Dropship is currently accepting a limited number of entries to their weekly newsletter through a sign-up option on their website and can be found on all major social media platforms as well.

They believe their service is something out of the ordinary in the dropshipping industry. You don’t often see a company like Dropship provide products, with potential to sell. Currently, Dropship is working with a product performance analysis model, which allows sellers to save time and money spent on the product research and testing phases.

Founder Josef Ganim notes, “As we expand into the provision of multiple services and solutions, our team has already begun work on online website building. The plan is to provide the merchants with the tools and applications needed to maintain profitable sales and make their hard work visible to the world.”