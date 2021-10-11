BY BUKOLA IDOWU,Lagos

Winners have emerged in the seventh edition of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc’s bumper promo as customers took home N5.7 million.

The promo is in line with the bank’s commitment towards prioritising its customers’ financial well-being as well as boosting savings culture in the country.

Since the bank commenced the promo in 2020, over 200 winners have emerged from the initiative that continues to reward loyalty and encourage customers to cultivate a savings habit that helps to stay afloat especially during challenging times.

The promo is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, and customers only need to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5000 in a month to qualify. The more multiples of N5000 they saved, the higher their chances of winning cash prizes and other juicy benefits.

Winners who emerged from the draw, include; Olunwa Osita Ambrose who went home with the star prize of N2 million while Saheed Adeshina Adediran won N1.2 million rent for a year. Adewunmi Olaniyi Sobowale, another lucky winner got N500,000 shopping allowance.

Other customers who won N100,000 cash prizes were; Bayode Peter Oluwaseun, Archibong Unyime Gift, Yakubu Fali, Alaegbu Promise Uchenna, Onyenwenyi Chidimma Confidence, Maria Obianuju Onyeneke and 14 others.

Olunwa Osita Ambrose who won the star prize said: “This is indeed great. Thank you UBA. You people cannot understand the great impact you have made in my life with this reward. It will transform my life greatly. May God almighty bless this bank and all those who conceptualised the UBA Bumper Account Savings Promo.”

UBA’s head of personal banking, Ogechi Altraide, who presented gifts to some of the winners that were physically present at the event, told customers that UBA places them at the very heart of its business which, according to her, is why the bank remains passionate about their overall success.

She added that this has consistently been proven in numerous ways which is why the bank has continually invested in cutting-edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah also spoke of UBA’s passionate commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic periods, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful.