BY YUSUF BABALOLA |



Customs agents, under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), have applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the appointment of three Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) for non-oil exports in the country.

The apex bank had earlier announced the appointment of three pre-shipment inspectors to facilitate export trade with effect from January 15, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank in addition, also announced the appointment of Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their respective zones of operations.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday on this development, the national president, ANLCA, Mr Kayode Farinto, said, “The appointment of three pre-shipment inspectors is to facilitate export trade. This is because the two companies presently doing the president shipment inspection cannot capture the whole federation and now that we have additional three making five, they will help in facilitating trade out of the country.”

Similarly, the national president, National Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators (NAFFAC), Prince Bakare Adeyinka, stated, “This is a welcome development because pre-inspection on export is to value the export, report back to the CBN with the value that will be monitored by CBN.

“The appointment is done every two years and this is a normal process that is done every two years to monitor export cargoes and report back to the CBN.”

In a circular that was issued by the CBN on January 26, 2021, and signed by its director for Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O. S. Nnaji, the apex bank said the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents are; “Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North West and North Central Zones, Neroli Technologies Limited to cover South West and South-South, Gojopal Nigeria Limited has the responsibility to cover the South East and North East.

“Similarly, the newly appointed Monitoring and Evaluation Agents are; Foops Integrated Services Limited with the responsibility to cover North East, North West and North Central, Ace Global Depository whose areas of coverage include South East, South West, and South-South.”

The apex bank in the circular directed all authorised dealers, operators in the non-oil export sector, and members of the general public to take note and ensure compliance.