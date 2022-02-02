The Nigerian Customs Service Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna has made a total of 109 siezures of contraband items among which is 250 parcel of cannabis sativa also known as Indian Hemp worth N10,441,977.50 and other items between 22nd December 2021 and 27th January, 2022 with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N275,989,659.70.

The Comptroller FOU Zone B, Kaduna Comptroller Albashir Hamisu while addressing a press conference Thursday disclosed that his unit within the period under review seized 856 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 474 kegs of 25 litres each, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) amongst other items.

Other items seized he said includes 22 units of vehicles, 92 bales of second hand clothings, 41 bales of foreign new textiles materials, 825 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 60 pieces of foreign jack knife, 20 cartons of foreign cigarette and other general merchandise.

Comptroller Hamisu in the same event handed over to the Representative of the Commander NDLEA, DCN Aliyu Muazu Dan-Musa Deputy State Commander operations and intelligence NDLEA Kaduna the 250 parcels of indian hemp also arrested by the unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller credited the success recorded during the period under review to increased patriotism of members of the public in border communities who now volunteer information to his officers at no cost and also the heightened vigilance of his officers.

He advised other members of the public in the zone to resist the temptations of smuggling and embrace genuine trades and vocations for the economic betterment of Nigeria.

Earlier in his response shortly after receiving the parcels of arrested Indian Hemp, DCN Dan Musa commended the FOU Zone ‘B’ for the sustained collaboration and pledged to thoroughly investigate the siezures accordingly and to a logical conclusions.

According if the siezed Indian Hemp had made its way into the society it’s effect would have been monumental particularly among bandits and criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT