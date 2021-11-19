The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said it had shifted focus from import to identifying irregularities in export trade.

Speaking when executive members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lagos, the coordinator of the comptroller-general Strike Force Unit, deputy comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, announced fresh seizure of unprocessed wood, charcoal and coal worth millions of naira.

The unit, which is an adhoc unit of the service, disclosed that, it made an unprecedented record of over 200 various seizures in its anti-smuggling fight and raked in N4billion from January till date.

To him, “we have changed the narrative from import dependent to export irregularities and infractions. We have the ICT unit that monitors the entire landscape of import, so where there is anything to raise suspicion, we put it to ICT, flag it and it is positioned for 100 per cent examination, the needful will be done right inside.”

Reacting to incessant attacks on officers by smugglers, Shuiabu said, the unit has deployed intelligence in its operation. This, he said, has helped to avert crisis and unwarranted attacks on officers.

He said the unit will continue to frustrate the antics of unscrupulous business men by inflicting financial loss on them.

“We are trained specially to ensure that we deploy intelligence, strike and come back. That is why over one year and two months, there is no crisis, no shooting, we have not killed anyone and none of our operatives have been killed,” he said.

While expressing the unit’s resolve to implement government extant laws on import and export prohibition, Shuaibu urged the media to work together with the unit against economic saboteurs in the interest of the country