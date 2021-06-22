The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has threatened to detain private aircraft that failed to carry out verification, after expiration of the exercise on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.

Advertisements





The national public relations officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, in a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said two weeks into the 30-day verification period, only 6 owners of private aircrafts have presented their imports document for verification.

The NCS had, on May 31st, directed all private jet owners in the country to present relevant importation clearance documents to the agency from June 7 to July 6, 2021 for verification amidst concerns they are not paying taxes.

Attah, who said the essence of verification is to unearth certain things, urged those who are yet to carry out their verification to do so, warning that the service will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions.

He said: “we are aware that some people bought their aircraft under temporary importation arrangement and the period for such temporary importation some of them have, has since expired while some have neither renewed or re-exported such aircraft in compliance with extant laws governing temporary importation in Nigeria.”

“Two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircrafts have responded to the invitation necessitating this update and reminders to those who have not responded to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircrafts.”

Advertisements

The Customs, he stressed, believes that owners of private aircrafts are highly placed individuals who will be willing to comply with extant laws of the land governing importation of the aircrafts they owned, which also includes payment of all appropriate duties and taxes.

As agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, he said, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircrafts owners immediately after the expiration of the verification period.