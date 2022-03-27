The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Sunday, denied reports that the service’s Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), slumped while praying on Wednesday and had since been flown abroad in a customs private jet for urgent medical attention.

In a press statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, he said the customs CG was on leave and not sick.

While warning against legal consequence of falsehood, Bomodi stated that such reports could not distract the Service from carrying out its statutory assignments.

“To put the records straight, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), is hale and hearty, and not ill as reported by online media outlet. While the motive for concocting this story is unknown to the service, we want to reassure all our stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians that all is well health-wise with the Comptroller General.

“We believe that good health and life itself are gifts from God Almighty and those to whom these gifts are bestowed are blessed indeed.

“Anyone who will think so negatively as to attribute ill health to a healthy person should be mindful of the legal consequences of spreading falsehood and take cognizance of the fact that karma itself is unsparing in its exactitude.

“The Comptroller General who throughout his tenure has sacrificed his time and energy to drive the reforms agenda of this administration has earned remarkable successes in restructuring and raising unprecedented revenue for the Service.

“We know that some persons are trying to take advantage of his absence resulting from a well earned official leave to stir unnecessary controversy in the polity. This will not distract NCS Management from carrying out its brief as it seeks to rebuild a world-class institution worthy of the prayers and support of all Nigerians,” NCS spokesman stated.

