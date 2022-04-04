The Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), over the weekend, urged the newly commissioned cadets for Basic Training Course 1 of 2022, on trade facilitation and national security.

The CGC said this at the Passing Out Parade (POP), for the Support Staff Cadets l, in Lagos.

Col. Ali, who was represented by the assistant comptroller general of Customs, Zone A, Modupe Aremu, said the cadets were found suitable in both character and learning.

He, therefore, warned them against act of disloyalty and indiscipline to the service, saying, the service as a paramilitary organisation, placed emphasis on anti-smuggling activities, revenue generation as well as trade facilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “the Nigeria Customs Service, as you know is involved in Security Operations, anti-smuggling activities, revenue generation as well as trade facilitation. Customs as a paramilitary organization that has zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.

“As a result, any act of indiscipline, disloyalty to the Service, disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be decisively dealt with and defaulters shown the way out of the Service.”

The Customs boss, however, warned the new officers against act of indiscipline, disloyalty to the service, saying, disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be decisively dealt with while defaulters will be shown out of service.

He further implored the new officers to avail themselves with provisions of the Public Service Rule, the Customs and Excise Management (CEMA) Act CAP 45 LFN 2004 and Scheme of Service.

“The reports we received from the Commandant on the training and the parade we witnessed today, are evident that these soon to be commissioned officers have been put through the mills and have come out refined and ready to contribute their quota to the NCS efforts at preserving the security of our Nation, facilitating Trade and generating maximum Revenue for the Government.

“Consequently, we implore you to avail yourself with the provisions of the Public Service Rule, the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 LFN 2004 and the NC Scheme of Service.

“The NCS is strictly guided by these books in its engagements and re engagement of its personnel. We also need to emphasize that there is an established channel of communication with regards to official matters, correspondences and even expression of grievances. You are to be guided by these channels throughout your career,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the commandant of the Training College, Compt. Mustapha Sariki-Kebbi, noted that, the POP for the cadets was tasking and challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that, it was tasking because, it was compressed to three months instead of six months the training usually lasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He informed that the CGC also ensured that Federal character was applied to the later by making sure that all the 774 local governments across the country were given 4 slots each.

“With the transparency of the recruitment exercise and provision of modern infrastructures in the college we had no excuse not to groom what you are witnessing today. The cadets have also proved themselves in both character and conduct. It may interest you to know that since the training commenced we have not had any case of indiscipline,” he pointed out.