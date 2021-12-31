Nigeria Customs Service is set to commence basic training for the recently enlisted and documented candidates.

The new recruits will go on a six months training programme which will take place in Customs training colleges in Kano and Lagos, according to statement that was issued by the service yesterday.

The training will commence on Monday January 10, 2022.

Consequently, “all documented candidates of grade levels 03, 04 and 06 are requested to arrive the Customs training college, Goron Dutse, Kano, while those of Grade 08 are to report at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday January 9, 2022,” Customs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It warned that any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme will attract severe penalties which may include outright dismissal/ eviction from the College.

“Please also note that arrival at the designated college according to the specified levels above on Sunday January 9, 2022 is mandatory as training commences on Monday January 10, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT