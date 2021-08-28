The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command on Friday, debunked allegation of aiding proliferation of arms and ammunition into the country through the borders in the state.

This is as the command also warned leadership of the two arms of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to desist from creating security tensions in the country through any “baseless, mischievous and dangerous” allegations.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Customs Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bukoye Oloyede, NCS berated leadership of the NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and that of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) for accusing it of aiding smuggling of arms and ammunition into the country through the borders in the command.

Oloyede described the allegation as an attempt, “aimed at causing distraction to the security architecture in Nigeria and Ogun State in particular”.

“The Command would not have bothered to respond to the lies but for three reasons, the most important of which is that the lies are not only misleading but are likely to create unnecessary tension in Ogun State and the country.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk this allegation and hereby states that there has never be a time where arms and ammunition are allowed to be smuggled into the country through Ogun State and it will not be allowed to be smuggled in whatever form.

“In as much as the Command does not want to join issues with the so-called students, their sponsors and collaborators we want to advise them to focus and concentrate on their studies and school activities so that they graduate in record time and be better citizen tomorrow instead of offering and allowing themselves to be used as a tools for blackmail of an individual and Government Institution,” it said.