BY FEMI OYEWESO |

Amid allegations of fraudulent practices at the nation’s ports and borders, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, Idiroko, has denied their involvement in sharp practices.

The command’s Customs area controller (CAC), Peter Kolo, who stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while giving the quarterly stewardship of his command’s activities between January and March, 2021, said the command would not renege on the onslaught against economic saboteurs operating in and around the Ogun border communities.

The Customs also refuted media report that its personnel compromised their statutory functions to assist in smuggling of about 60,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice into Nigeria despite the presidential ban on the item.

Describing the allegation as “bogus claim and an exaggeration of enormous proportion”, Kolo said the report was intended to weaken the morale of the officers of the command who on daily base, defile all obstacles to chase smugglers to their hideouts as well as paint the Customs Service black in the estimation of the right thinking members of the general public.

“I wish to state categorically that all the allegations and claims in the publication are not true, they are a distraction, mischievous, malicious and done with ulterior motive to derail the agricultural policy of the Federal Government and the massive investment in the local rice production of patriotic Nigerians.”