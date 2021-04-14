BY YUSUF BABALOLA, |

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) facilitated exportation of cargoes worth N41.6billion in the first quarter of 2021, despite the gridlock rocking the Apapa Port access road.

The command also generated a whooping N160 bilion from importation of raw materials and finished goods in the months under review.

This was disclosed by the Customs area controller, Apapa port, Compt. Yusuf Mallanta Ibrahim during a press conference in Lagos recently.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Yusuf explained that 28 containers of unregistered pharmaceutical drugs with Duty Paid Value of N1.9billion were also seized in the first quarter of 2021.

He said, “In the first quarter of 2021, export statistics extracted from our system revealed that goods worth N41.6bilion were exported out of the country via Apapa port between January and March 2021.

“These exports include manufactured products such as soaps, textiles, noodles, and agricultural products like cashew nuts, Hibiscus, Sesame seeds and other mineral resources. The total tonnage of the said export goods stood at 116million tonnes with FOB value of $110million.”

Speaking on importation, Yusuf said, “It represents 44.8% increment in duty collection when compared to the last year figure of over N110 bn in the same corresponding period. The difference recorded was made possible because of robust stakeholders’ engagement, officers resoluteness in discharging their duties and an increased level of compliance in the trader zone.”

In the area of anti-smuggling, the Command seized 28 containers of various items such as unregistered pharmaceuticals like Tramadol, Codeine.

He also said that the command seized containers of used clothing, foreign parboiled rice all with a duty paid value of N1.9 billion.