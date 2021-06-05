Customs federal operation unit Zone ‘B’ has made seizures of 101 prohibited items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N194,565,388.81 including 103 parcels of Cannabis also known as Indian hemp.

Also seized were 140 cartons of pharmaceutical products and uncertified drugs including sex enhancing drugs.

Addressing a press conference Friday, during which the prohibited items were showcased to journalists, Comptroller Al-Bashir Hamisu said the seizures were made between May 1-June 3, 2021 within the Zone ‘B’ franchise, adding that Customs was doing everything possible to ensure that activities of smugglers are brought to the barest minimum in the country.

Other items seized include 753 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 646 foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 355 cartons of Eva, Giv, and Ghana soaps, 236 bales of foreign new textile fabirc,156 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in 25 litres, 112 kegs of foreign vegetable oil in 25 litres and 70 cartons of foreign tin tomato paste, amongst others.