The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operative Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna has made 98 siezures of various prohibited Items within 30th September – 16th November, 2021 worth N390,992,674.8 Duty Paid Value (DPV).

In the same vein, 393,900 unregistered pregabalin capsules, 80 bottles of codeine syrup and other unregistered pharmaceutical products worth 19.2 million naira alongside a suspect was handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) for onward investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

According to Comptroller Al-Bashir Hamisu who showcased the siezed items, 18 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance and 15 units of other imported used vehicles where apprehended.

Other items siezed include, 944 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 524 kegs of foreign vegetable oil, 669 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 249 bales of foreign second hand clothings and 100 cartons of foreign cigarettes.

The rest items siezed are 153 cartons of foreign Eva and Giv soap,70 cartons of foreign Ginny milky creamer, 40 packs of foreign liguid adhesives, 29 cartons of foreign tinned tomato paste. 13 kegs of automotive gas oil (AGO) and 2 bags of foreign refined sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handed over pharmaceutical products are 393,900 unregistered pregabalin capsules, 40 bottles of CSK Codeine cough syrup 100mg, 40 bottles of barcodeine cough syrup 100mg, 20 bottle of CSC cough syrup 100ml, 30 bottles of DSP cough syrup 100ml, 90 nylons containing Axzol tabs. 10 bottles of Angea Albendazone 400mg, 62 bottles of vitamin A oral liquid and 79×5 packs of folic acid 400mg.

Comptroller Hamisu reiterated the commitment of the FOU Zone ‘B’ under his leadership to bring activities of smugglers to a stand s while calling on all smugglers to desist in causing economic sabotage to the country.

“As part of recognition for our efforts in the zone, the Comptroller General of Customs has provided 13 brand new Hilux vehicles to further enhance our anti smuggling activities within the zone”.