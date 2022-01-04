The Onne command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) collected a whooping N188.6billion from importers who imported cargoes through the Onne seaports between January and December, 2021.

In a press statement by the command’s public relations officer, Ifeoma Ojekwu, she said the Command’s Customs Area Controller (CAC), Compt. Auwal Mohammed, described the collection as the highest in the history of the command.

According to him, the 2021 collection was N69.6billion above the total of N118.9billion that was collected in 2020.

Comptroller Mohammed further explained that on enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, 34 seizures were made last year. The seizures, according to him, had a total duty paid value of N11.9billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent among the seizures, according to him was 1,387 cartons of tramadol falsely declared to evade detection. Other seizures included foreign parboiled rice, engine parts, vegetable oil and other concealed items with intent by defiant agents and importers to evade accurate duty payments.

On export, within the period under review, the command processed 1,083,846 metric tonnes of cargo with total Free On Board (FOB) value of $402,367,568. The Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of the total export is N764,462,724 .

While commending the officers of the command for their relentless commitment to ensuring facilitation of legitimate trade and preventing smuggling of any form, Comptroller Mohammed urged them to intensify efforts in carrying out all NCS functions in the command in 2022.

He advised them to brace up with technology as the procured scanners will be deployed to use soon for faster cargo clearance and easier detection of concealments, thereby facilitating trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the command will continue to build on achieved successes recorded through customs community relations effort.

The CAC in an end of the year interaction with senior officers said, “I commend you all for the feats we have jointly achieved in revenue collection, enforcement and trade facilitation.

“They are indeed laudable milestones that we must not only sustain but also improve upon for the benefit of our country’s economy and national security.

“Indeed , our various meetings with stakeholders and port users paid off in 2021 because we have noted remarkable improvements in compliance levels.

“As we enter 2022 , let us continue to blend our enforcement capability with intelligence, to always detect all attempts at circumventing the law through false declarations, under declarations and concealments.

“In 2022, whoever attempts doing the wrong thing, like smuggling through Onne Port, will get his cargo seized and risks facing arrest for prosecution in accordance with the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA)

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot afford to compromise our positions or disappoint on the trust reposed on us. I hereby advise once again, that all importers and agents using this area for their businesses stay on the part of compliance at all times.”