The Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, said it generated a total of N51.63billion from imported used and new vehicles between January to March 2022.

This is as 3,466 general duty and support staff officers were promoted to their next rank.

National public relations officer, DC Timi Bomodi, he said the promotions were approved by the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), at its 54th Regular meeting on Tuesday 29th March, 2022. The command’s public relations officer, Muhammad Yakubu, had earlier, said in a statement, that the sum collected for 2022 first quarter is 10.2 per cent higher than what was collected last year.

According to him, N46.85billion was realised same period of 2021 showing an increase of N4.77billion in the months under review.

Yakubu, however, said, the customs area controller of the PTML Command, Compt. Festus Okun, lauded the feat and described it as an evidence of productivity on the part of the officers and men despite operational challenges.

The comptroller stated further that the Command will always live up to it’s responsibilities of revenue collection, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

He urged importers and their agents to maximise the quick clearance potentials of the Command by being compliant all the time through making of sincere declarations and obeying all extant rules as contained in the Customs and Excise Management Act, import and export prohibition lists as well as other documents of instruction.

The CAC also urged officers to remain uncompromising in the discharge of their duties while thanking them for their steadfastness and promotion of cordial relationship with stakeholders, even in the face of recent strike action over Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation.

Okun also stated that, it is more expensive to be non compliant as it could lead to seizures, arrests, detention, demand notices and penalties

According to him, compliant traders enjoy timely and cost saving services from the NCS and other regulatory, security and intelligence agencies

Comptroller Okun said : “ we as a model port dealing more with Roll on Roll off(RoRo) cargoes. We have always maintained a standard of four hour clearance time for compliant traders. I am urging all our importers and agents using PTML to take advantage of our seamless trade facilitation capacity.

Meanwhile, speaking on the promotions, Bomodi stated that the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning who also double as the Chairman, NCS Board, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed who presided over the meeting highlighted the importance of discipline and engendering work ethic based on transparency and an all-encompassing reward system.

The comptroller according to Bomodi are, “S.A Bomoi; A.A Anthony; BO Olumo; CK Niagwan; MM Tilleygyado; MC Ugbagu.

Others are, CD Wada; A Bako; AM Adegbite; KI Adesola (Mrs); NP Umoh; OO Orbih and RC Nwankwo.”

A breakdown of the 3,466 Officers whose promotion has 1st January 2021 as the effective date are as follows, “Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs; Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs; Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs; Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs.”

Others are, “Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs; Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs; Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs; Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs.

“Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs; Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs; Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs; Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs; Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1; Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1; Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II and Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.”

The minister, however, commended NCS management for breaking new grounds in trade facilitation and revenue generation in the year 2021 and urged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in achieving the goals of the service in the current year.