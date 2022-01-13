After generating N2.24trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the government in 2021, the federal government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in 2022.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Apapa command of the service, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Malanta, who said the command was ready to actualise the revenue target for year 2022, disclosed that the command collected N870.4billion from importers in 2021.

According to him, the revenue profile of the command significantly increased by 68 per cent in 2021 compared to N518.4 billion collected in 2020.

He said, “Happy new year and welcome to 2022, the year of hope and high expectations, particularly with increase in the service revenue target to N4.1 trillion. For us in Apapa Area Command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat belts towards the realization of this revenue target.

“We hope that the service will surely leverage on the deployment of digital transformation of Customs business processes which will further take care of many control mechanisms through its risk management system. This transformation will further harmonize the activities of our stakeholders toward a seamless ease of doing business in the port.”

Speaking on the revenue collected for 2021, Malanta said despite COVID-19, gridlock and other challenges, they were able to overshoot their target.

He said, “Inspite of the enormous challenges faced in the trade supply chain; occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic still ravaging economies around the world, high cost of freight, incessant traffic gridlock, rail construction through the port, as well as ensuring increase in compliance level from stakeholders, the command between the months of January to December 2021 was able to collect a revenue of N870.4billion and remitted to the federation and non-federation accounts of the federal government, respectively.

“This clearly shows that the revenue profile of the command has significantly increased by about 68% when compared with the collection of N518.4billion in year 2020. We are determined to do more and surpass our revenue target forbyear 2022.”