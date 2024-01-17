The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, on Wednesday, handed over 1,198 cartons of seized unregistered pharmaceutical drugs to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sokoto office.

The drugs included 450 cartons of Real Extra Tablets, 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs, 148 cartons of condoms, and 30 cartons of Vernos chewable drugs.

During a joint press briefing held at the State Command, Comptroller Musa Omale stated that the handover of the drugs to NAFDAC aligns with the collaboration policy of Comptroller General of Customs, CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. NAFDAC holds the legal mandate for the regulation and control of drugs in the country.

The Area Controller stressed the danger posed by counterfeit and unregistered pharmaceutical drugs, calling it a “global scourge” that the world is grappling with.

He assured NAFDAC of the Command’s unwavering support in their fight against counterfeit drugs.

Comptroller Omale warned smugglers to desist from their activities, stating that the Command is “battle ready” to curtail such nefarious deeds. He clarified that “for control, importation of pharmaceutical drugs through the land border is not allowed.”

The Service has streamlined the importation of all pharmaceutical drugs through designated seaports, and they are only cleared after meeting the necessary documentation requirements.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar Adamu, expressed his gratitude to the Service for their unwavering synergy and collaboration in safeguarding the lives and health of Nigerians.