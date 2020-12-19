BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Federal Operation Unit (FOU), Zone ‘B’ says it has intercepted 73 Riffles, 846 Cartridges in the first two weeks of December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other seizures it said it made in the same period were 215 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 26 kegs of vegetable oil, 100 mosquito sticks as well as 11 vehicles.

Addressing newsmen on the seizures, the Comptroller in charge of the zone, Comptroller Bashir Hamisu said the items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N28, 768, 529. were seized from suspects in Kebbi State as well as a Mitsubishi canter with registration number XLM 05 XA.

He said three suspects had been arrested were already giving useful information to the Service, adding that “the seizures were made in Zamare waterside, Yauri local government area of Kebbi State following credible information from a patriotic citizen of Nigeria.

Hamisu revealed that the vehicle was loaded with the seized ammunitions concealed in 100 Kg bags of locally grown rice. “This is an eye opener for commercial transporters to always check what they are hired to transport,” he said.

He called on citizens to help furnish relevant bodies with useful information that will help address all forms of smuggling in the country.