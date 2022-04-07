The Federal Operation Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, said it intercepted 68,225 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as, petrol and 11 truck loads of foreign parboiled smuggled into the country from neighborhood countries.

This is as the NCS, Kebbi Area Command, also said it intercepted contraband items with duty paid value of 87.7 million.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, said 20 cartons,164 bottles of unregistered drugs and 2,150 cartons of frozen poultry products were also intercepted in Lagos and Ogun.

Ejibunu, who declared onslaught against illegal bunkering activities within the zone, said smuggled items worth a total duty paid value (DPV) of N767.6million were seized by the unit in the month of March 2022.

He said, “breakdown of the seizures include 6,747 bags of foreign parboiled rice at 50kg each equivalent of 11 trailers load; 68,225 litres of PMS equivalent to more than two tankers.

“Smuggled items worth a total duty paid value of N767.63million were seized by the Federal Operations Unit Zone A in the month of March 2022 with 23 persons arrested at various points in connection with smuggling activities.

“A breakdown of the seizures include 6,747 bags of foreign parboiled rice at 50kg each equivalent to 11 trailers load;

68,225 litres of PMS equivalent to more than two tankers; 20 cartons and 164 bottles of unregistered drugs; 2,150 cartons of frozen poultry products; 526 bales of second-hand clothing; 447 parcels of Cannabis sativa also known as indian hemp.

Others are, 927 pieces of used pneumatic tyres; 781 pieces of used compressors; 256 pieces of imported vegetable oil at 5 litres each; 825 cartons and 108 pieces of Tin Tomatoes; 34 units of used motorcycles; 1,950 pairs of used shoes; 662 cartons of wine; 20 cartons and 164 bottles of unregistered drugs; 13 fairly used vehicles smuggled across land borders; 59 sacks of used bags; and 17 sacks of used shoes.

Continuing, Ejibunu frowned at attitude of smugglers attacking officers on legal duties, saying that won’t stop the unit from engaging in anti-smuggling activities.

He added that the fight against smuggling will always be reinvigorated to sustain the tempo of economic protection and prevention of dangerous goods from entering the country through any entry point in the South West.

He condemned the gruesome killing of Inspector of Customs A. Onwegbuzie by suspected smugglers in Ogun State while discharging his official duties and said the long arms of the law will catch up with such murderers who dumped the murdered officer’s body in a pit.

Meanwhile, the NCS, Kebbi Area Command, also, intercepted contraband items with duty paid value of 87.7 million

The Area Comptroller, Joseph Attah, at a press briefing, attributed the success recorded to, renewed and sustained clampdown on smuggling activities in the Command which yielded a total number of 32 seizures for the period under review.

These seizure include, 579 jerricans equivalent to 14,475 litres of PMS; 45 bales of second hand clothes; 45 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50KG each; 320 sacks of scrap metals; two (DAF) trucks used as means of conveyance; one (1) used Ford Edge vehicle; among others.

According Attah, “In line with extant laws, most of the inflammable products have been auctioned to government agencies, with the amount generated as fees remitted to government coffers.