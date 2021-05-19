The Nigeria Customs Service, Area ll Command, Onne Port in Rivers State has uncovered 1,387 cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Compt. Auwal Mohammed said the banned items were found in 1x40ft container no MRKU0764717 that was picked as a result of intelligence gathering from international security network; and transferred to the warehouse for 100 per cent physical examination.

“We are always ready to conduct 100 per cent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained.

“Hundred per cent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria. Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrive Onne Port must be subjected to 100 percent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined.

