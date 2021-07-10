Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a truck with registration number XT 626 ABC, conveying 35 litres of diesel each concealed in 200 polythene sacks heading to an area along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

The controller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, AlBashirr Hamisu described the smuggled product as one of several products promoting banditry and other nefarious activities in the country.

He reiterated that the vehicle was intercepted along Batsari-Jibia road while heading to Jibia town around the Nigerian-Niger border.

“You see, the importance of this arrest is that banditry is being promoted by this kind of illicit products, everyday bandits are on their motorcycles and they don’t come to the filling station to buy fuel.

“You will be surprised to see how they are filling their tanks every day to carry out their criminal activities.”

He, therefore handed over the vehicle to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and assured of continued synergy with other security agencies for effective operations.