The NIgeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna has made 84 seizures including truck load of hides and skin and other contraband items worth N320,305,521.78 Duty Paid Value (DPV).

Comptroller Al-Bashir Hamisu while showing newsmen round the siezed items disclosed that the siezures were all made within the FOU franchise in the month of February, 2022 including truck load of donkey hides and skin worth N20,797,041.00.

Items siezed he said include 1,214 bags of foreign prrboiled rice worth N43,463,179, 21 units ofvehicles, worth N186,203,693.00, comprising 14 means of conveyance worth N142,735,514.00 and 7 units of used vehicles worth N43,468,179.00.

Others are 157 bales of foreign second hand clothing worth N23,451,286.25, 30 bundles of foreign new textile worth N9,698,714.00 and 114 kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres) worth N7,530,697.50, 46 cartons of TECNO mobile phones worth N6,355,260.00, imported through Kano Airport.

Other items seized are, 802 cartons of foreign spaghetti & macaroni worth N4,768,122.58, 800 sacks of adulterated motor oil worth N3,440,000.00, 89 sacks of foreign rice concealed in beans worth N3,214,947.00, 44 bags of foreign rice concealed in millet N1,589,412.00

“30 cartons of foreign soap N1,505,250.00.

The comptroller explained that his officers and men also intercepted 510 kegs of premium motor spirit (PMS) 25 litres worth N963,823.50, 110 pieces of foreign used tyres worth N801,317.00, 53 cartons of foreign matches worth N840,269.95, 38 cartons of foreign tinned tomato paste worth N1,405,730.20.

The comptroller attributed the Unit’s successes to increased patriotism from members of the public who now voluntarily volunteer information to the Unit and an increased motivation from the CGC and his NCS Management through provision of relevant work tools.

The comptroller also took the opportunity to inform the public of a bandit invasion and shooting incident that claimed the life of one of his Officers, ASCII AA Maradun which took place in Rigachikun area of Kaduna State on Wednesday 23 February 2022 and prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Officer.

