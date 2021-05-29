The Comptroller-general, Strike Force Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said that it intercepted unregistered and fake drugs imported into the country through the nation’s seaport.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the Coordinator of the unit, Deputy Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu said the unit also recovered N426.4million as debit note collected on cargoes that were under-declared at the seaport.

According to him, also impounded were super market goods, smuggled foreign parboiled rice among others smuggled items intercepted by the unit.

He said, “sequel to conscientious documentary checks, the ICT component of the team recovered the sum of N426.4 million from demand notices (DN) raised within April till yesterday. The money recovered from demand notices could have been lost to unscrupulous importers.”

Shuaibu said the seizures are products of credible intelligence and meticulous documentary checks, adding that the government’s rationale for prohibiting the importation/exportation of some of these goods is to safeguard the nation’s socio-economic and health wellbeing.

While giving the breakdown of the seizures made within the period under review, he said the seizures include, 575 bales of secondhand clothing, 1,144 cartons of supermarket goods, 664 cartons of drugs without NAFDAC number, 530 cartons of foot wears and 1,600 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

However, he decried unlawful importation of textile materials into the country, adding that importation is killing the nation’s textile industries and jobs meant for teeming youth in the country.