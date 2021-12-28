The Seme border command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said, it intercepted some items suspected to be tramadol capsules concealed with packaged jumbo size adult diapers in a container

The items, according to the Customs Area Controller, Comp. Bello Jibo have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,447,297,050 only.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Hussain Abdulahi, the container number is MRKU 9090415.

Abdullahi, who quoted Comptroller jibo, said the container was handed over to the Command on November 15, by the Republic of Benin Authorities under transit to Nigeria.

Jibo said, the container came under the watch of officers of the Command as no importer or his representative have come forward to continue the process of clearance procedure.

“On the Dec. 20, Seme Customs Service invited other security agencies and stakeholders to witness the examination of the said container.

“The items discovered during 100 per cent examination are 200 packages of adult diapers, 100 cartoons of Gabadol 120mg suspected to be tramadol equivalent to 360kg. The diapers were smartly arranged at the front of the container while the drugs were was the back.

“I directed that samples be taken out officially and handed over to National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ascertain and confirm the drugs,” he said.”

The controller said the command had initiated a full-scale investigation with a view to fishing out those involved in the illicit importation. He warned the perpetrators of unlawful activities to avoid the command or meet their Waterloo.

According to Jibo, officers and men of the Command are not losing guards at ensuring that smuggling under any guise is brought to the barest minimum.

The controller said facilitation of legitimate trade remains cardinal objectives of the command.