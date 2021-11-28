The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOUC), yesterday intercepted 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as diesel worth N12million.

Speaking at a press briefing in Owerri, the Customs Area Controller, FOU Zone C, Ali Ibrahim said the unit also seized an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate.

According to him, other seized items include; eight other vehicles worth N159million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N12million.

“The anti-smuggling arm of the unit seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4.56 million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131.4 million and 32,500 litres of automotive gas oil popularly known as diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11.7million,” he stressed.

Ibrahim said the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include; the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads, with seven suspects arrested.

He thanked the comptroller-general, Col. Hameed Ali for his logistics support to the zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He further urged Nigerians to support the service in its advocacy against smuggling while warning smugglers to stay off the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, his areas of jurisdiction.