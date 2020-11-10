BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos |

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday said it intercepted used vehicles, rice, poultry products and textiles worth N17.4 billion in nine months.

In a press statement by the public relations officer, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, the unit also issued Demand Notice (DN) on wrong classification and under-declaration of cargoes at the Lagos seaports from January to September.

According to the PRO, the acting CAC of the unit, DC Yahaya Usman vowed to block all revenue leakages, smuggling of illicit and prohibited goods in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic security across the South West geo-political Zone.

The statement reads, “The Federal Operations Unit of the Service was created to compliment the Area Commands to ensure that revenue accruable to the federal government is not lost to desperate and unpatriotic smugglers through their sharp practices. Consequent upon this, the Ag. Controller, D/C Usman Yahaya, and his team are strongly determined to block all revenue leakages, smuggling of illicit and prohibited goods in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic security across the Zone (South-West).

“From January-September 2020, the Unit increased the federal government’s revenue with the sum of N1.6billion as revenue from demand notices raised on cargoes for either being under declared, wrongly classified or falsely declared.

The statement mentioned also said that the unit intercepted 117 units of vehicles and general goods in the year under review, “117 vehicles worth were seized for various offences with a Duty Paid Value of N17.4billion was intercepted.”

The CAC however recall that the unit had in the past intercepted containers laden with pump action rifles, tramadol drugs and smuggled cannabis among other dangerous substances and goods that would have succeeded in getting into wrong hands.

The CAC further reiterated the unit’s commitment and determination to enforce government ban on importation of rice, frozen poultry products, vehicles among others through the land borders.

“We remain resolute at enforcing the federal government’s ban on the importation of all prohibited goods into the country; especially now that the land borders are closed.”

“Importers are hereby, advised to make proper declarations and ensure compliance with the extant clearance procedure. However, smugglers are also warned to desist from sabotaging the nation’s economy through their activities.

“We shall remain firm and resolute in discharging our duties in accordance with the extant laws without fears or intimidation. Support and facilitate legitimate compliant traders to succeed in their businesses. While we continue to thank our esteemed stakeholders and patriotic citizens for their unflinching support, we solicit for useful and timely information to serve our nation better,” he emphasised.