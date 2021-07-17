The federal operations unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has said it intercepted contraband smuggled into the country from Benin Republic.

The seizures ranging from frozen poultry, used vehicles, rice ground nut oil among others were with a Duty Paid Value (DPV), of N3.3 billion in June 2021.

Speaking during a press briefing, the customs area controller, FOU, Zone A, Usman Yahaya, said 28 units of exotic cars valued at N258.61 million were also seized.

Yahaya while giving a breakdown of the seizures said it includes 14,789 bags of 50kg of rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol.

Also briefing journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday said no fewer than 58 trailer loads of foreign parboiled bag of rice weighing 50 kilograms each were intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command between January and June this year.

The command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Peter Kolo, said it has successfully intercepted no fewer than 58 trailer loads of foreign parboiled bags of rice between January till end of June 2021.

