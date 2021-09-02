The comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force, Zone A, yesterday said they had intercepted N643 billion worth of poisonous donkey hides, skin, charcoal and woods set for export in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the seizures were already stored in a warehouse in Apapa, and were at the verge of being moved into the port for export when it was intercepted.

Showcasing the seizures at the Nigeria Customs Export terminal, in Ikorodu, the Controller CGC Strike Force, Zone A, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said the seized items were discovered in a warehouse not too far from Apapa port and that those behind the illegal storage took to their heels on sighting the customs team.

Shuaibu revealed that the seizures would have been exported, but for the concerted efforts of officers and men of the unit.

He said effort was ongoing to ensure that all those behind the stockpiling of the seizures were brought to book.

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the federal government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, protection of the local economy and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council, which according to him, is aimed at greatly assisting the nation’s sustainable management of it’s vast forest resources against deforestation.

Reacting to an alleged attempt by smugglers to cash in on the ember month to flood the nation’s market with smuggled items, Shuibu said more men had been deployed to secure the country’s waters and land borders.