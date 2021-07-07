The federal operation unit (A), Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted tramadol and other banned items worth N100 million in three months.

In a press statement by the public relations officer of the unit, Jerry Attah, the banned substance were intercepted in Enugu State between April – June, 2021.

According to him, five suspects were arrested in connection to the seizures which include; 45 rolls containing 4,500 sachets of 225mg of royal brand of tramadol, 210 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice and 18 parcels of indian hemp.

Others are; 19,725 sachets of dizapam tablet, 98 bales of used clothing, 220 cartons of foreign tomatoes paste, 12 cartons of foreign Johnson soap, 240 pieces of used tyres, 668 pairs of used shoes, among others mostly intercepted along Okada-Benin/Lagos expressway.

In the statement, Attah said the customs area controller, Compt. Yusuf Lawal charged officers of the command to sustain the anti-smuggling operations by making sure all revenue leakages are blocked.

He also encouraged them to keep thwarting the antics of dare devil smugglers who use different methods of concealment to smuggle contraband into the country.

The CAC said: “Even though smuggling is a global phenomenon that cannot be eradicated entirely, i invite all hands to be on deck so that it could be reduced to its barest minimum.

silience and doggedness of officers and men that brought about this result because only God knows what would have happened if tramadol gets to the wrong hand at this trying moment as the negative consequences can not be over-emphasized.”