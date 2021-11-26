Nigeria Customs Service is set to introduce Webb Tracker mobile application and a simplified standard operating procedure for the use of scanners at the various ports in the country.

The mobile app enables any person that has access to the NICIS II to remotely validate any declaration/payment and more importantly the status of a particular consignment/vehicle. The service said the initiative will boost the federal government’s policy on ease of doing business.

With this innovation, motorists and owners of other imported goods no longer have to wait for long period of time for field operatives to confirm the validity of their documents before letting them go,” Customs said in a statement that was issued by its spokesman, Compt. Joseph Attah.

According to Attah, the mobile app which can be installed in mobile devices (phones, tablets e.t.c) enables the use of the vehicle identification number to upload data concerning the type, make and model of all vehicles at the point of making declaration with a view to assigning value for the payment of appropriate Customs duty.

He said field operatives using the mobile application on the road will be able to in real-time, validate any Customs declaration using the vehicle identification number (VIN) and the Customs control numbers to ascertain the correct status of vehicles and other containerized goods released or in transit.

“This apart from removing acrimonies associated with enforcement activities on the highways will robustly facilitate free flow of compliant trade while checking illegal imports.

”The simplified standard operating procedure provide clear guidelines on the usage of scanners at all entry and exit points in Nigeria,” he stated while highlighting the steps to validation of Customs documents.

Giving approval for the launch and implementation of the innovative trade facilitation tools, the Comptroller-general of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) expressed hope that the tools will eliminate incumbrances being currently experienced by international trade actors in Nigeria. He calls on stakeholders to support the Service in its drive to deliver Customs best practices to the nation.