BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN |

The Nigeria Customs Joint Border Patrol Team ( JBPT) in the North Central zone has arrested five foreign women that specialised in duping innocent Nigerians through charms.

The JBPT team in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, arrested the suspects.

The suspects are Fatima Mohammadu (38) from Niger Republic, Judith Kofi (29) from Ghana, Fanta Camara (30) from Mali, Fadima Taore ((37) from Chad, Fatimata Camara (39) from Benin Republic.

The coordinator of the team, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin Kwara State while briefing newsmen on the activities of the team in the last three months.

Peters added: “While conducting stop and search along Lokoja – Abuja highway, on the 21st of February, 2021, at about 1200 hours, our team intercepted one Mazda 626 with registration number ABJ 187 BF, conveying five women from Zuba, Abuja to Lokoja in Kogi State.

“On searching the vehicle, 15 bundles and 18 pieces of wrappers were found to be concealed in bonnet and other component of the vehicle.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the five women are from different countries (Chad, Ghana, Mali and Niger Republic).

“They were found to be illegal immigrants without any means of identification. Investigation further revealed that they operates as a syndicate comprising of two groups, specialise in duping and stealing of women wrappers and most times use charm to perpetrate their crimes.

“One group operates in Kaduna and the other in Kano axis, prominently on big shops selling women wrapper as their targets. The two groups came into the country through Katsina and Seme illegal routes. “

The comptroller said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

He also stated that, the team has intercepted 128 seizures during the period under review.