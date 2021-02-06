FEMI OYEWESO |

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Ogun 1 Area Command has disclosed that it lost two personnel to the anti-smuggling crusade between October and December last year.

This is just as the command said it intercepted contrabands such as bags of foreign parboiled rice, poultry products, used tyres, second-hand clothing, dangerous drugs as well as assorted soap and cream which Duty Payable Value (DPV) worth over N2 billion within the past 13 months.

The NCS area comptroller for Ogun 1 Command, Peter Kolo, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday at the Idiroko border about the scorecards of his command between January 2020 till 31st of January, 2021.

Kolo gave identities of the two personnel lost in the course of pursuing smugglers in Ogun to include Solomon Alagye, an assistant inspector of customs (AIC), and Taiwo Odeyemi, a customs assistant 1.

While AIC Alagye was killed by the daredevil smugglers on the 12th of October, 2020, the Ogun Area 1 controller explained that CA1 Odeyemi was kidnapped by the smugglers and his whereabouts still remain unknown since 3rd of December, 2020 till date after an attack on their patrol team.

He also explained that the command under him would continue to dialogue, sensitize and educate members of the public on the social-economic implication of smuggling as well as performing a statutory function of enforcing compliance in line with government fiscal policies.

Giving a breakdown of the total seizures recorded by the command within the past 13 months, he explained that the command intercepted contrabands which included 47, 601 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50kg each all concealed in 79 trailer loads.