BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, said it neutralised three smugglers who planned to abduct a Customs officer in the line of duty in Oyo State.

In a press statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Duniya, the smugglers were on the verge of abducting an injured Officer after seizing his rifles during interception of smuggled rice.

According to him, the assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his fellow operatives acted in self defence to rescue their injured colleague.

He said, “At about 1500 hours of Thursday, 13th May, 2021 some dare devil smugglers mobilised themselves with the help of some thugs; attacked a patrol team serving with Federal Operations Unit Zone A, who were on lawful duty at Iseyin. The officers who were on routine patrol intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin. Sequel to the interception, the officers were attacked by a mob who were mobilized by the smugglers.

“The mob attacked the officers with dangerous weapons which led to the infliction of serious injuries on two officers. In an attempt to abduct one of the officers that was brutally attacked; who sustained deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body.”

“The assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members whom acted in self defence, shot at his suspected abductors leading to the death of three of them before he was rescued and taken for immediate medical attention.”

“The officers were able to successfully evacuate the intercepted smuggled rice, while the injured officers are currently receiving treatment.”

Meanwhile, the statement added that the Customs Area Controller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya, lamented the criminality of obstructing and attacking officers on lawful duty, describing it as a venture that yields no good for all including the Service.

“The Acting Controller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya, is sad about the avoidable incident and urges community leaders and parents to call their wards and youths to order. He laments the criminality of obstructing and attacking officers on lawful duty, describing it as a Venture that yields no good for all including the Service.

“While appealing for compliance to extant rules, he assures of the resolve of his men to remain resolute on discharging their duties in the best interest of Nigerians,” he stated.