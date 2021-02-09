BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Sequel to the matching Order given by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) to double efforts on suppressing smuggling and maximum collection of revenue, blockage of revenue leakages without compromising the National interest and security of the nation, Customs Strike Force Team from zone B has raided warehouses of smuggled items in Kano and recovered items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N22,767,047.00

The Team led by DC Osseini Aliyu Olorukoba, on information patrol strikes warehouses in Kano-Katsina road where these smuggled items were kept and recovered the following items; 899 bags of foreign rice 50KG each with duty paid value of N19,683,397. 00, 410 cartons of maccaroni with duty paid value of N1,271,000.00, 143 cartons of tomato paste with duty paid value of N3,333,100.00 and 249 cartons of creamer milk with duty paid value of N4,731,000.00.

Other recovered items are 318 cartons of sphagetti with duty paid value of N985,800.00, 5 cartons of eva soap with duty paid value of N110,000.00, cuscus lina with duty paid value of N229,400.00.

DC Olorukoba called on Nigerians to engage in Agricultural activities and legitimate business to boost the nation’s economy and provide job opportunities rather than smuggling.

He reiterated that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will fish out all smugglers, stressing that the eagle eyes is watching and that Customs will follow any smuggler, arrest and prosecute them according to law.

He added that the above anti-smuggling success is a sound warning to those who have intentions to exploit smuggling within the nation. “Our Officers and

Men were trained, skillful and strategically positioned to look and curtail such intentions”.

While showcasing the items in Kano, the Chairman of Sabon Gari/Singer Market, Alhaji Uba Yakasai debunked the notion by some people that the items is for Singer market shops, adding that they are law abiding citizens.

He promised to continue sensitizing people on the danger of smuggling and it’s negative effects to the nation’s development while calling on Nigerians to comply and support the Nigeria Customs Service and Federal Government in achieving the goal of suppressing smuggling and boosting the economy.