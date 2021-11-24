Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command yesterday appealed to traditional rulers in Ogun State to use their respective palaces in educating their subjects on the dangers of attacking service operatives in the state.

The command’s area controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, made the appeal in Abeokuta, the state capital while addressing traditional institutions as part of the efforts of his command at forging symbiotic relationships with key stakeholders and host communities in the command.

With particular reference to the death of two customs’ personnel killed by suspected smugglers in October, 2021, Nnadi specifically appealed to traditional rulers in Yewaland whose territories serve as base for the customs operations to rise to the challenge of rewriting the narratives tagging the Yewaland as war zone in federal government’s efforts at tackling smuggling activities in Nigeria.

Nnadi, who spoke at the palace of the Agura of Gbagura, Abeokuta, Oba Sabur Babajide Bakre, who himself, is a retired customs senior officer, disclosed that NCS under his watch is not out to militarize Ogun State, but would appreciate a mutual cooperation of the palace and towns towards overcoming the challenges which smuggling activities posed to the Nigerian economy.

This is coming just as the Alake of Abeokuta and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo declared that his palace would not disturb the customs’ operations in the state, but continually pray for the successes of the NCS personnel because of the enormous tasks they render to the country with dedication.

Earlier in their separate comments, the royal fathers in the Yewa Traditional Council had blamed the attacks on NCS operatives on a long period of the border closure, which they said forced the youths of the area into seeking alternative means of feeding their families.