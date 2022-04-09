Apparently worried by banditry and terrorism bedeviling the country, the Nigerian Customs Service, has said it will smoke out smugglers of arms and ammunitions into the country through the land borders.

The coordinator of Customs Controller General’s Team ‘B’ Strike Force, DC Faith Ojeifo stated this in Kaduna on Friday, while parading contraband goods seized by the team within the month of March 2022.

Coordinator of the Strike Force Team which covers Zone B and D of the service, which is the entire North-West and North-East said, though, arms ammunition were not among contrabands seized within the period, men of the team were on alert for such criminal elements.

Ojeifo however said the Strike Force made seizure of several contraband goods including, 994 Bags of Foreign par boiled Rice 50kg each, 960 bags of Urea Fertilizer 50kg each, 43 cartoons of imported spaghetti, 1,292 cartons of soap, 959 cartons of ladies shoes, 4,275Ltrs of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), 1 unit used M/Benz Truck, 1 unit of Sino Truck, 1 unit used Toyota Starlet car, 15 cartons of Shisha Pot, 11 cartons of Nacim Cigarette and 196 Bales of used clothing, with duty paid value of N143.6million.

According DC Ojeifo, “Following my briefing on arrival as the Coordinator Strike force zone B and in line with the clear directives given by the NCS Management my team and I made firm commitment to tackle the menace of smuggling and other cross border crimes with vigor in spite of the rugged and vast terrain assign to us.

“Strategic sessions with my key officers revealed detailed information of the modus operandis of smugglers in this region. Aimed with this information we were able to craft a commensurate response. Our primary objectives remains to strike at the heart of this economic criminals and to seriously deplete their ability to carry out this nefarious activities.

“Today I am happy to report that our effort have began to yield the desired results. From Maiduguri, Yola and Kano we have been able to leave our mark as evidenced in the over Forty (40) seizures of various items prohibited under schedule 3 of the Common External Tariff (CET).

“Seizures were made from Kebbi, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Yola, Kaduna and Yobe. The following are items seized from this locations: 994 Bags of Foreign par boiled Rice 50kg each, 960 bags of Urea Fertilizer 50kg each, 43 cartoons of imported spaghetti, 1,292 cartons of soap and 959 cartons of ladies shoes.

“Other items includes 4,275Ltrs of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), 1 unit used M/Benz Truck, 1 unit of Sino Truck, 1 unit used Toyota Starlet car, 15 cartons of Shisha Pot, II cartons of Nacim Cigarette and 196 Bales of used clothing. All these items have a duty paid value (DPV) of 143,641,552.05. And we had value addition of 67,938,860 by way of intervention,” he said.

On the smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition, Ojeifo said, “though, no arm and ammunition was intercepted within the period under review, but we are at alert for such. So, the message for with intention of smuggling arms, is to stay away from this region, because our team is ready for them.”

“Our officers and men are fully committed to the eradication of smuggling in this region. However for us to be more effective, we seek the cooperation of border community dwellers and appeal to them to avail this unit with timely information on the activities of smugglers,” the Deputy Conptroller said.