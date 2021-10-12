Katsina State area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized over 1,000 jerrycans of fuel being taken to bandits in the forest.

The NCS acting controller in the state, Dalha Wada Chide, disclosed this during the community consultative forum organised by the command to enlighten the residents on the statutory responsibility of customs in nation building.

Chide said the customs is synergising with other security agencies to maintain law and order in the state and the nation at large, especially on the current enforcement of containment order signed by the state government and aimed at intensifying the fight against banditry and other forms of crime and criminality bedevilling the state.

He said, “Over 1,000 jerrycans of fuel were seized from some residents who were extracting petrol from their motorcycles to jerrycans, about 14 motorcycles were also confiscated in the act.

We also intercepted a lot of drugs worth millions of naira since the enforcement of the containment order.”

While explaining that the customs service generates revenue for the government at all levels, he urged residents of the border community to be law-abiding citizens in their respective areas for the smooth operation of the authority.

Briefing journalists on the seizures, the acting controller said about N50,665,860 worth of items were also seized between 5th September to October 8th 2021.

The special adviser to the governor on security matter, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, assured the command of its continued synergy in the fight against all forms of insecurity in the state.