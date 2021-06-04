The Federal Operation Unit Zone ‘B’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kaduna, has intercepted 101 prohibited items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N194,565,388.81 including another 103 parcels of cannabis also known as Indian hemp.

Also seized were 140 cartons of pharmaceutical products and uncertified drugs including sex enhancing drugs.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, during which the prohibited items were displayed, Comptroller Al-Bashir Hamisu said the siezures where made between May 1 and June 3, 2021 within the Zone ‘B’ area, adding that Customs was doing everything possible to ensure that activities of smugglers are brought to the barest minimum in the country.

Other items siezed included 753 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 646 foreign spaghetti and macroni, 355 cartons of EVA, GIV, and Ghana soaps, 236 bales of foreign fabrics,156 25-litre kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 112 25-litre kegs of foreign vegetable oil and 70 cartons of foreign tin tomato paste.

The rest items were 58 bales and sacks of second-hand clothings, 29 cartons of foreign Ginny milky creamer, 22 cartons of condensed milk, 21 cartons of couscous, 12 vehicles used as means of conveyance, nine sacks of foreign used shoes, six motorcycles also used as means of conveyance, five bags of refined sugar, five bags of foreign snuff and three units of used vehicles.